Callaway alum Cory Carter signs contract with Texans

The Houston Texans have signed former Texas Southern punter Cory Carter to a reserve-future contract. Carter is a Mississippi native and was a four year stand-out in the Tigers football program.



During his senior campaign Carter was an All-American selection for TSU. Carter ranked third in the NCAA during his final collegiate campaign (2015) and also ranked first in the Southwestern Athletic Conference averaging 45.7 yards per punt.



He was a Third-Team Football Championship Subdivision All-American selection and was also a First-Team All-conference selection while attending TSU.

