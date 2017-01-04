Callaway alum Cory Carter signs contract with Texans

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Press Release from Texas Southern Athletics
The Houston Texans have signed former Texas Southern punter Cory Carter to a reserve-future contract. Carter is a Mississippi native and was a four year stand-out in the Tigers football program.
During his senior campaign Carter was an All-American selection for TSU. Carter ranked third in the NCAA during his final collegiate campaign (2015) and also ranked first in the Southwestern Athletic Conference averaging 45.7 yards per punt.
He was a Third-Team Football Championship Subdivision All-American selection and was also a First-Team All-conference selection while attending TSU.
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.