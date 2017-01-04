"Serial robber" arrested after Ridgeland liquor store robbery

Police have arrested a "serial robber" after a liquor store owner was maced and money was stolen Wednesday afternoon.

Ridgeland police are investigating a strong armed robbery at Old Canton Road Liquors and Wine at 6562 Old Canton Road around 3 p.m.

According to Ridgeland police Chief John Neal, 23-year-old Blessed Pierre Adams, of Jackson, came inside the store and asked for a bottle from behind the counter.

When the owner turned around, Adams sprayed him with mace, jumped over the counter and took an undisclosed amount of money from the register.

People in the area saw Adams drive away in a gray Dodge Avenger.

Police then spotted his car parked at a Shell gas station on Ridgewood Rd in Jackson. Adams walked out the store a few minutes later and got into the car before he drove down County Line Road where he noticed police were "on to him".

Adams pulled into the Town and Country Subdivision off County Line Road where he jumped out of the car and ran away.

A K-9 officer found Adams hiding in the backyard of a home on Moss Line Dr, where he was arrested.

The mace and other clothing items police saw in the surveillance video from the liquor store were recovered inside car.

Chief Neal is classifying Adams as a serial robber saying he may be a suspect in several other jurisdictions including Jackson, Richland, Florence, and Madison.

Chief Neal confirms that he will be charged with another robbery at Mac's Gas Station on Highway 51.

According to Neal, Adams used a knife to rob the place.

Adams is expected to be facing additional charges.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.