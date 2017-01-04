Vicksburg tackles blight and slum at apartment complex

Clean it up or lose it - that's the message Vicksburg is sending to apartment owners.

The move comes after Whispering Woods Apartments on U.S. 61 North bypass was declared a slum property.

Once one of the most popular apartment complexes in North Vicksburg, city officials said it has now become an eyesore and they want something done about, but with an out of state property owner, it hasn't been that easy.

“The property has fallen into terrible disrepair,” said property owner and Community Development Director Victor-Gray Lewis

Lewis says over the past three years, Whispering Woods has become a problem site

Mounds of debris are piling up, sewer lines have collapsed and there are several burned out buildings on site.

“We have issued, as of to date, four condemnations on the property, one of which had been lifted, but after that lifting, it was reinstated and most recently the whole campus has been condemned due to the lack of paying the water bill," said Lewis. "Within the last month, we have instituted slum clearance laws on the property."

The city says five families are still staying on the property that shouldn't be living on the site. The city now fears for the safety of those living in horrible conditions.

“The property is currently working with the Constable to have the families evicted,” Lewis added.

I reached out to the property's attorney and site manager, but they were unavailable for comment.

Lewis said the property owner and his team are working on a rehabilitation plan to avoid the city taking over the 140 unit complex or tearing it down.

“The property is hurting the whole area, so we obligation to those taxpayers in the area and attack the property that's there,” said Lewis.

