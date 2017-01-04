State superintendent delivers progress report to House members

You don't always hear good news about Mississippi schools, but House members got just that Wednesday when the state superintendent delivered a report card of sorts from the last year.

Graduation rates are up, dropout rates are the lowest they've been in five years and literacy coaches are helping get reading scores up, but some of the lawmakers sitting in on Wednesday's presentation pointed out that the state still lands at the bottom of most national rankings.

"We have a right to brag and should that our trend is up," said Rep. Jay Hughes-D, District 12. "We have a long way to go. And just imagine what we could do if we were fully funding these schools."

Advocates say they're hoping to see more emphasis placed on providing resources to our schools.

"Funding is much much more than just having a book and pen and paper for a child," noted Joyce Helmick, Mississippi Association of Educators President. "It's training the teachers. It's training of our principals. It's training of the superintendents, of the school boards to know what it is we need."

Special education got attention in recent years as a scholarship system was created to cover costs of private services. That's now at capacity with 425 scholarships. 274 have requested the reimbursements, but just over 100 students have since re-enrolled in public schools.

Dr. Wright says public schools can better serve some of those students.

"Most of our special ed children could succeed in general ed if they had the right support and the teachers had the right training," explained Dr. Carey Wright.

The department is working to do joint training with special and general ed teachers for that reason.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.