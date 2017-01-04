Jackson Municipal Sales Tax Commission discusses budgeting issues

Jackson's Municipal Sales Tax Commission gathered for their first meeting of the year Wednesday to discuss budgeting issues and upcoming projects for 2016.

After two hours of back and forth, the only thing the Commission really decided was to finalize a Master Plan.

As in, they don't have a Master Plan yet, they just agreed there should be one.

IMS is the firm responsible for handling the construction projects.

They went from just 7 projects in 2014 to 22 last year...and this year they've already got 16 planned, but some of the commissioners are suspicious, like Commissioner Pete Perry.

"I think they're counting a lot of things that aren't projects. I mean, they haven't kept up with what this commission has approved," said Commissioner Perry.

IMS wants an extra $1.5 million approved for this year's construction.

That caused some major stir at the meeting, and was never decided on.

"Well I think the action items we passed were critical items that needed to get done," chuckled Mayor Tony Yarber.

The mayor is laughing because of exchanges like this one, that slowed the meeting to a lengthy two hour session.

The Commission is meant to fix street problems.

Gene Dent passes potholes on Launcelot Avenue - something he feel the Commission might have worked to fix.

"As you can see, the abandoned houses are right there where the worst of it is, but this street has generally had that kind of problem," said Dent.

The Commission's next work meeting will be January 20th.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.