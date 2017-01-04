Coroner releases official cause of death for transgender woman killed in Madison Co.

The Madison County Coroner has released the official cause of death of a transgender woman that was found dead on a Madison County road on Wednesday.

The shooting could be the first murder of a transgender person in the country this year.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office received a call around 3:45 pm that a body was in the road on Heindl Road near Old Yazoo Road, just outside the Canton city limits.

Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland identified the body as 41-year-old Omario Caldwell, but family and friends say her name was Mesha. Caldwell, a transgender woman, was a well known hair and make up artist in the Canton community.

Breeland says her official cause of death has been ruled multiple gunshot wounds.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide and the investigation is ongoing.

The motive behind the killing of Caldwell Is still a mystery, but some believe it may have been a hate crime.

“The first transgender to be killed in 2017 here in Mississippi, so close to Jackson, that really hits home,” said Friend Keith Dupree.

Family, friends and LGBTQ Community are searching for answers to why someone would want to kill Mesha Caldwell, a popular transgender hairstylist and makeup artist in Canton.

“I think people will miss her style, her personality. She won many hair battles, and she hosted competitions in Canton for the young people so she will be missed greatly,” Added Dupree.

A heartbroken Evonne Kaho couldn’t agree more. She was roommates with Mesha in the late 90s.

“About three weeks ago I saw Mesha at the gay-lesbian bar. She was always happy and she was always smiling and she always had something good to say to everyone,” said Kaho.

As the homicide investigation continues, loved ones including her brother Cedrick Caldwell, want justice and will not rest until that happens.

“I feel like how you are going to kill a person and throw them out the car. That is the most heartbreaking thing. I feel like if you did it, hold up for it. If you were man enough to do it, be man enough to hold up for it,” said brother Cedrick Caldwell.

A candlelight vigil will be held at Smith park in Jackson Friday night at 6:30.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

