Bomb threats at three Clinton businesses given all clear

Clinton Police responded to three different businesses after bomb threats were called in.

The Clinton Police Department received phone calls about the bomb threats between 7:20 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The Walmart on Highway 80, the Home Depot on Hampstead Blvd and the Holiday Inn Express on Spring Ridge Road were all threatened.

"As soon as the call comes in our EOD, our bomb unit is dispatched immediately," Clinton Police Chief Ford Hayman said. "Within minutes we were on the scene at these various locations doing what they do best and very quickly deemed each of these locations safe and back open for business."

According to Mark Jones with the Clinton Police Department, Home Depot was cleared and no threat was found.

Walmart was also evacuated, cleared and no threat was found.

The Holiday Inn Express has also been cleared and no threat was found.

By 8:15 p.m., all businesses had been searched and cleared and have reopened for business.

Chief Hayman says the FBI and Homeland Security will help track down those responsible for the calls.This is a developing story.

