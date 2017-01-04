Walt Wednesday: Ghosts in the Hood

A Jackson man becomes a national TV star tomorrow night and Walt Grayson talked with him earlier this week.

And he’s on a rather spirited show.

The show is called Ghost in the Hood and it’s about a non-typical team of ghost hunters and they seek spirits in places others may shy away from.

Defecio Stoglin is the leader of an unorthodox troop of paranormal investigators and they go where you won’t find other ghost hunters, down in the Hood, baby.

The name of the show is Ghost in the Hood.

Defecio has lived in Jackson for about 20 years and says the show is the culmination of a lifelong obsession of his but goes WAY beyond anything he ever dreamed of.

"You know I’ve always had an interest in the paranormal," said Stoglin. "But I didn’t think it was going to lead to me having a national television show. I mean, who would have thought that?"

I’m a big fan of ghost hunting shows and occasionally will traipse along on a ghost hunt. I’ve watched the first episode of Ghost in the Hood on line and I LOVE it. It’s different from the ghost shows where people go around shouting at ghosts and are all serious. Not that Ghost in the Hood isn’t serious about spooking out the ghosts, but it’s funny at the same time.

And can I state the obvious without being labeled politically incorrect? And I think it’s the unspoken key to the appeal of this show. Black folks are supposed to RUN from ghosts, not chase them.

"And they DO," Stoglin explained. "And that’s the number one reason I said I wanted to start my own group. Black people, at least the ones I know are real religious and if you are a Christian you believe in life after death and you believe in the Spirit. So I’m like, Why are you running from one? You know?"

Well, not only is Stoglin now convinced that ghosts are real, he’s also convinced that dreams come true.

"You know I started off with a dream. And God can dream a bigger dream than you. I just wanted to do something that I liked to do," added Stoglin. "I didn’t know he was going to take my passion and my desire and make it into a national show. Who would have thought that? But God wouldn’t have given you that idea or dream if you didn’t have the potential and know how to do it. You’ve just got to pursue it. Pursue it like your life depends on it. Because it does."

Ghost in the Hood premiers tomorrow night on WE TV at 9 p.m., our time and like they say about Dateline on NBC, don’t watch alone.

