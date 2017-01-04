Wednesday's Child-Jayveon

This week's Wednesday’s Child says he is not shy but does consider himself more of an introvert. Jayveon is a teenager who says his greatest wish is to be back with his family, but if not he wants parents who will give him the structure, guidance and nurturing he needs.

Jayveon likes bowling. He says he enjoys most sports but there is one all time favorite.

Jayveon said, “basketball.”

He also enjoys listening to music and playing video games. Jayveon does well in school.

Jayveon told us, “I like to run track or basketball. I know I can make it in track for sure. I like hurdles.”

Jayveon likes to socialize with his friends. While he says he is not shy, he would rather surround himself with positive energy and focuses on staying calm.

Jayveon explained, “what happened in the past is in the past. So you know a lot of people will use that against you.”

He is hoping for a two parent family. Jayveon is open to having siblings or being an only child. What is most important for him is how he is treated.

Jayveon said, “like any other family. Just loving and willing to care and take time.”

Whether it’s a dad who is a Kyrie Irving fan or likes to bowl, Jayveon says he is just ready to be out of the system and in a permanent home.

To find out more about adoption call the Mississippi Adoption Resource Exchange at 1-800-821-9157.

