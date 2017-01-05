FIRST ALERT: Road conditions improve; warmer temps today

WINTER WEATHER UPDATE:

As you wake up Monday, it is still cold but not quite as cold as the frigid weekend.

The high today is expected to be 56 degrees; significantly warmer then the past few days.

Road conditions have drastically improved thanks to the sunshine, but there are still a few patches of ice and slick spots that remain this morning.

The temperatures are expected to get into the 70s later this week.

MDOT REPORT:

Sunday the Mississippi Department of Transportation canceled advisories for ice on roadways and bridges for Hinds, Madison, Rankin and Copiah counties. We will continue to update advisory reports from MDOT, regarding other counties, as we receive the information.

Friday advisories were issues for the following counties:

Alcorn, Attala, Benton, Bolivar, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clay, Copiah, DeSoto, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Lauderdale, Leflore, Lowndes, Marshall, Monroe, Montgomery, Newton, Oktibbeha, Panola, Prentiss, Quitman, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Sunflower, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Warren, Washington, Webster, Winston and Yazoo.

MEMA provided guidelines to preparing for this cold weather:

Dress for the weather: Wear several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight and warm clothing rather than one layer of heavy clothing. Cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs

Prepare your home: Have extra firewood, heating fuel, other sources of heat available Clear rain gutters, repair roof leaks, cut away tree branches that may fall if they freeze. Insulate pipes with insulation or newspapers and plastic. Allow faucets to drip slightly to avoid freezing when temperatures reach below 32 degrees. Keep fire extinguishers at hand and make sure everyone knows how to use them. Learn how to shut off water valves in case of a pipe bursting.

Prepare your car: Check antifreeze levels Check battery and ignition system to make sure battery terminals are clean Check brake fluid



Entergy provided 10 tips on how you can save money and reduce energy usage in cold weather:

Set the thermostat at 68 degrees in winter. Seal leaks around doors and windows to keep cold air out and warm air in. Open window coverings to let warm sunlight in during the day. Close them at night to reduce heat loss. Schedule a heating system checkup with a licensed professional to ensure yours is running efficiently. Do not block heat registers or air returns. Check air and furnace filters every 30 days or as required by the type of filter. Clean or replace them as needed. ? Conserve hot water. Wrap your water heater with a water heater blanket and set the thermostat to 120 degrees or medium. ? Close the damper on fireplaces when not in use. Change your light bulbs to energy-efficient models. Entergy recommends ENERGY STAR-qualified compact fluorescent light bulbs that use 70 percent less energy and last up to 10 times longer than incandescent bulbs. Set the thermostat on 55 degrees if away from home for several days.

