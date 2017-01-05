President of MS Children's Museum warns about fake fundraisers

Susan E. Garrard, the president of the MS Children's Museum, posted a warning to a neighborhood site about fake fundraisers in the Belhaven and Fondren areas.

Her post described how their staff has received reports of people approaching doors for cash donations on behalf of MS Children's Museum. Garrard states that the museum did not authorize this fundraising activity.

She said that although they are interested in donations, they do not use children or teenagers to go door to door and collect funds in this manner.

She stated, "If you have been approached we would be interested in a detailed description of the individuals and the "form" they are using."

If you have seen or been approached these "fundraisers" please contact police.

