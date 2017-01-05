Two suspects wanted in Jackson father, son shooting arrested in - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

});
breaking

Two suspects wanted in Jackson father, son shooting arrested in Hattiesburg

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Posted by Mary Grace Brantley, Digital Content Director
Connect
Josh Bogan.....Source: JPD Josh Bogan.....Source: JPD
Jamonta Jackson, Source: JPD Jamonta Jackson, Source: JPD
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Victim: Horatio Hunt Senior Victim: Horatio Hunt Senior
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The second person arrested in Hattiesburg Thursday has been charged as the second suspect in the death of Horatio Hunt, Sr. and the assault of Horatio Hunt, Jr.

19-year-old Joshua Bogan is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault.

According to Hattiesburg police, Bogan, along with 19-year-old Jamonta Jackson, also known as "Out West Tay", were arrested for the homicide by a US Marshals Task Force on Thursday at a Motel 6 in Hattiesburg. 

On Monday evening, Horatio Hunt Senior was shot and killed and his son, Horatio Hunt, Jr. was shot in the ear on Oak Park Drive in Jackson.

RELATED: Suspects still on the run after killing father, shooting son in ear

 Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly