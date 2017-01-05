Jackson police investigating hold up at donut shop

Monroe's Donut Shop on Northbrook Drive was held up Thursday morning.

Jackson police responded to the scene. They said the suspect left the scene and could be driving a gray Ford 500 possibly occupied by other passengers.

Police describe the suspect as armed, 5'6, slim, and wearing dark clothing.

If you see anyone matching this description or have any further information, please call police.

