JPD investigating Dollar General armed robbery

Jackson police are investigating an armed robbery of Dollar General on Northside Drive.

A man in dark clothing with a gun held up the store and got away.

JPD investigating an armed robbery of Dollar General, Northside Dr. BM, dark clothing robbed the location. No injuries reported. Call police pic.twitter.com/f6SOBBEKK4 — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 5, 2017

If you recognize this man, please call police.

