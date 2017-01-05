Terry man charged after high-speed chase in stolen vehicle

Richland Police, with help from the Simpson County Sheriff's Office, captured Joseph Zattoni Wednesday afternoon after he led officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen truck.

Zattoni is charged with receiving stolen property and felony fleeing.

After an investigation, Richland also learned that 24-year-old Zattoni, of Terry, is possibly involved in counterfeiting money and identity theft.

He has been booked into the Rankin County Jail with no bond because he is currently out of jail on two other felony bonds through Hinds and Rankin County.

The truck, a 1999 white Chevrolet, was stolen in Richland and he was chased into Simpson County. The truck was abandoned at a residence near the water tower on Lewis Road a short time later. Metro One Helicopter located the truck.

A Simpson County Narcotics investigator arrested Zattoni around 6 p.m. without incident and he was transferred to Richland Police.

