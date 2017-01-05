School, business, flight cancellations due to Winter Weather Warning

Many schools and businesses across the metro area have closed due to the threat of winter weather.

The winter weather advisory has been expanded. It now includes the entire state of Mississippi with the exception of the gulf coast.

CLOSED FRIDAY:

Gary Road Elementary and Byram Middle School are closed (as well as libraries)

Rebul Academy in Learned, MS

Terry High School

Main Street Restart Center

DISMISSING EARLY (FRIDAY):

Raymond High School; Raymond Freshman Academy; and Terry High School will dismiss at 12:45 p.m.

Brookhaven Academy will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. Basketball games will be rescheduled at a later date against Laurel

Main Street Restart Center will dismiss at 2:00 p.m.

All Simpson County schools dismissing at 11:30 a.m.

All other Hinds County schools dismissing at 11 a.m. once parents and day cares notified

Yazoo County School District has 11:30 a.m. dismissal

Central Hinds Academy closing at 9:45 a.m.

Discovery Christian School in Florence closing at 11 a.m.

Jackson Academy dismissing at noon

Stepping Stones Christian Learning Center in Florence dismissing at 1 p.m.

Wesson Attendance Center dismissing at 1 p.m.

Hazlehurst Elementary, Middle, and High School dismissing at 1:00 p.m.

First Presbyterian Day School dismissing at 11 a.m.

St. Richard Catholic School dismissing at 11:30 a.m., no after school care

St. Joe 11:30 a.m.

Park Place Christian Academy 1:15- elementary, 1:30- high school

Reimagine Prep is dismissing at 1:30 p.m.

New Summit is dismissing at noon

St. Andrew's Episcopal School dismissing at noon

Madison County elementary schools dismissing at 12:30 p.m.

Madison County middle schools dismissing at 1:30 p.m.

Madison County high schools dismissing at 2:00 p.m., all after school activities cancelled

Lincoln County schools dismissing at 1:00 p.m.

Canton public schools dismissing early: elementary- 12:30 p.m., middle- 1:00 p.m., high school- 1:30 p.m.

All Alcorn campuses closing at 11 a.m.

BUSINESSES CLOSURES:

Tatum Medical Clinic in Canton is closed Saturday

Scotts Miracle-Gro Pearl Manufacturing Facility closing at noon

All locations for Holmes Community College closing at 1:30 p.m.

Madison Department of Public Safety has closed for day

Hinds County Human Resource Agency Head Start centers closing at 1 p.m.

Mid MS BancorpSouth branches closing at 2 p.m.

BancorpSouth Vicksburg branches closing at 1 p.m.

The Jackson Hinds Library System will be closed Saturday, January 7, 2017 due to inclement weather; all eight public libraries in Jackson and libraries in Bolton, Byram, Clinton, Byram, Raymond, Terry and Utica will be closed.

JACKSON EVERS INT'L AIRPORT FLIGHTS CANCELLED:

United Airlines:

All flights in and out cancelled.

United Airways:

Flight 4057 to Chicago, IL

Flight 3959 to Houston, TX

Flight 3922 to Houston, TX

Flight 4073 to Houston, TX

Flight 3994 from Houston, TX

Flight 4057 from Chicago, IL

Flight 4003 from Houston, TX

Flight 4262 from Houston, TX

Delta Airlines:

Flight 5492 from Atlanta, GA

Flight 5492 to Atlanta, GA

American Airlines:

Flight 5333 from Atlanta, GA

Flight 5257 from Charlotte, NC

