Tainted juror leads to Hinds DA mistrial

Weeks of courtroom intrigue in the case of Hinds County DA Robert Smith ended with even more drama. A tainted juror led to a mistrial and frustration for the parties involved.

"A juror had some prior opinion of Robert," said DA Smith's attorney Jim Waide. "A note came out from the jury to that effect."

Jurors in the trial deliberated for roughly two hours Wednesday when they alerted Special Judge Larry Roberts that something was not right in their ranks.

The note pointed to a woman on the jury of four men and eight women.

It asked:

"What do we do about a juror who has previous knowledge of Robert Smith and has a previously formed opinion of him and is basing her verdict on previous knowledge and opinion instead of current evidence?"

During selection, potential jurors are asked specifically about their knowledge of the defendant and facts of the case.

"The whole idea of jury selection is to ferret this out," said Mississippi College of Law Professor Matt Steffey. "So investigators will take a close look at the transcript, the jury selection to see if this juror lied or withheld information".

Judge Roberts said the vote was split down the middle on the first felony count of hindering the prosecution of Christopher Butler.

Jurors voted eight to four on the other two charges in the three-count indictment. He did not say which way.

"A juror could face serious criminal charges, perjury if he lied intentionally during the voir dire process," added Steffey. "Obstruction of justice if there was some planning, or nothing; You know sometimes mistakes just happen."

In a released statement, Attorney General Jim Hood said any inappropriate conduct will be appropriately addressed.

A mistrial was declared despite the fact that there were two alternates in the jury.

According to Steffey, the judge may have thought that further deliberations would have been futile, and there may have been a question of whether whatever the juror said may have already affected the deliberations.

We asked how much the trial cost and those figures are not yet available.

The court scheduled a new trial on June 12.

