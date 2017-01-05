Traffic stop leads to marijuana bust

Hinds County Deputies assigned to the Special Operations Division conducted a traffic stop on I-20 near Edwards just before noon Wednesday. During the traffic stop, investigators discovered 8 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of the vehicle.

The street value of this is estimated to be $20,000.00.

30-year-old Thaddeux Lamar Jackson and 40-year-old, Christopher Earl Tuten, were charged with trafficking of a controlled substance and booked in at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

