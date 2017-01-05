Two robberies in less than half an hour

Jackson police are investigating two armed robberies that happened within 30 minutes of each other. The first one happened at the Dollar General store in the 4500 block of Northside at Flag Chapel Road.

The second was at Monroe's Donut Shop in the 3800 block of Northbrook Drive.

Police say they do not believe the crimes are connected.

Dollar General was robbed first. A black male caught on surveillance tape went into the store on Northside Drive with a handgun and stole money.

There's no surveillance footage of the robbery at Monroe's, but police say the suspect fled in a gray Ford 500.

"There were two or three additional occupants in the vehicle as well," said Commander Tyree Jones with the Jackson Police Department. "I can't confirm whether he was the driver or the passenger in the vehicle, but again, that's what he fled in, and we're following up on that robbery as well."

WLBT and WDBD talked with people who live in the area. Several people said their neighborhoods are fine, but the area by Monroe's hasn't always been so lucky.

"Well, my goodness," exclaimed Kenneth Furege, who lives near Monroe's Donuts. "There's a lot of crime around this area. I'm surprised they robbed Monroe's, but it happens."

Even though these incidents happened very close together both in timing and location, police don't believe they crimes are connected.

"We're not looking at connecting the two of them at this time," added Commander Jones. "They both seem to be two separate incidents, and we're following up on them as such."

There were no injuries reported in either robbery.

