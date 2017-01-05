Mississippi's use of TANF dollars questioned

Millions of federal dollars are accepted every year by the state. It's blocked off for TANF, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.And it's the boost low-income families need to hold down a job while getting to a better place financially.

TANF is considered a safety net. But even after transitioning into work, parents can qualify for the child care subsidies. Miranda Fairley is one of them.

"I can't imagine me with four children having to buy spend that kind of income," said Fairley. "I wouldn't be able to do it. Which would probably put me in a rut to say I'm not going to work at all."

Up to 30% of the TANF dollars can be put towards a child care subsidy program. But it was revealed in a press conference from the Mississippi Low-income Child Care Initiative that the state's only been transferring 20% to that, while 13,000 children are on a waiting list for the subsidy.

"This will increase the success of TANF in moving families from welfare to work and simultaneously improve Mississippi's workforce participation rate, a goal of all policy makers," said MLICCI Executive Director Carol Burnett.

I checked with DHS and I'm told that for the first time they transferred the fully allotted 30 percent of TANF dollars toward child care subsidies on October 1.

To better understand the impact, Fairley said child care would eat up her check without the help.

"About $400 weekly, close, and that's impossible to spend," she said. "So yes that would probably have me better staying home with my children versus working. It takes that aspect of my worries away where I can work up tomorrow potential at what I'm doing. So, I can excel at what I'm doing."

