MDOT crews prepare for wintry weather

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is keeping a close eye on weather conditions concerning our roadways.

Roads are extremely wet now. If we see freezing temperatures, roads have the potential to get slick. If you have to drive Friday make sure you are prepared. Place items in your trunk like water, batteries and cell phone chargers in case you get stuck on the side of the road.

"Right now we are just kind of in a holding pattern," said MDOT's Jason Scott. "We are watching the weather. Our crews are on standby and ready to go."

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said if wintry weather moves in, materials are stockpiled and their crews are ready to move into action.



"If the weather comes through like they are predicting, the bridges will be the first thing to ice over," added Scott. "We will go out and put the asphalt slag, the salt, and sand on those bridges to make sure the drivers maintain traction."



Scott said crews have already put salt spreaders on the trucks in an effort to be prepared. He said pre-treating roadways was not an option in the metro area.



"We can't do any pre-treatment of roads and bridges right now because of the rain in the Jackson area," said Scott. "If we did, any kind of liquid pre-treatment on the roads that would get washed away and wouldn't do anything for the traveling public."



There's actually a new treatment MDOT plans to use on the roads this year compared to last year, if needed, in an effort to help keep roads safe for drivers.



If you have to get out on the roadways in wintry weather make sure you buckle up. The Mississippi Highway Patrol recommends you driving under the speed limit if inclement weather is moving through to help prevent accidents.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.