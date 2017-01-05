4 Mississippi State beats Arkansas to improve to 16-0

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Chinwe Okorie had 14 points and a career-best 15 rebounds as No. 4 Mississippi State led throughout and remained undefeated with a 59-51 victory over Arkansas on Thursday night.
The win puts the Bulldogs (16-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) two victories from matching the school record for best start - 18-0 in 2014-15.
Morgan William had 15 points to lead Mississippi State, which has ascended to a program-best ranking with its fast start, while Victoria Vivians added 13 points despite 5-of-19 shooting.
Malica Monk led the Razorbacks (11-4, 0-2) with 17 points, while Jessica Jackson added 12 - her 15th straight game in double figures.
