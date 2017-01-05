Surveillance video of Jackson teen's shooting death released

We have an update on the arrest of 57-year-old Wayne Mitchell Parish of Crystal Springs.

Parish was indicted by a Hinds County grand jury for murder in the death of 17-year-old Charles McDonald in Jackson on July 21, 2016.

We have obtained surveillance video from Jackson Jambalaya of the shooting at Performance Oil and Equipment on McDowell Road.

We warn you the video is graphic. The teen was being taken to the Juvenile Detention Center by his mother. He ran to the business. Parish, who was armed, says the teen was breaking into a worker's Lexus and he told him to stop.

Witnesses also say McDonald lunged at Parish. You can see a struggle on the video. McDonald was shot multiple times.

Parish was arrested December 29.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.