Southern Miss rallies in 2nd half to snap 9 game losing streak

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - Khari Price and Quinton Campbell scored 20 points apiece and Southern Mississippi rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to blow out Texas-San Antonio 77-59 on Thursday night.

Price finished 7 of 12 from the field, Campbell 8 of 12, and both hit two 3-pointers. Cortez Edwards added 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (4-10, 1-1 Conference USA), who shot 50.9 percent while holding the Roadrunners to 38.3 percent.

UTSA led 39-33 at the half and a Byron Frohnen jumper with 16:31 left made it 45-37. But an Edwards offensive rebound and jumper on the next Eagles possession sparked a 15-0 run which turned the tables and put Southern Miss in front by seven.

A Price jumper with 6:57 left made it 61-50 and the Eagles cruised from there.

Giovanni De Nicolao hit four 3-pointers for 19 points to lead UTSA (6-9, 1-1). Frohnen added 12 points and eight boards.

