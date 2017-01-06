Coming up on WLBT: Prepare for winter weather that might include snow!

It's true! You can expect very cold temps and a possible snowfall. We'll have all you need to know as you head out the door this morning. We're on your side with live reports on road conditions and Heather Sophia's first alert forecast will be on the minute you join us.

Several schools in Hinds County are preparing to dismiss early with the possibility of dicey weather. We'll have a listing for you.

We've learned new information in a recent Madison County homicide investigation. Details at 5.

See you in 10.

~Joy