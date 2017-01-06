Coming up on WLBT: Prepare for winter weather that might include snow!

It's true! You can expect very cold temps and a possible snowfall. We'll have all you need to know as you head out the door this morning. We're on your side with live reports on road conditions and Heather Sophia's first alert forecast will be on the minute you join us.
Several schools in Hinds County are preparing to dismiss early with the possibility of dicey weather. We'll have a listing for you.
We've learned new information in a recent Madison County homicide investigation. Details at 5.
See you in 10.
~Joy
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
Fresh Express is announcing a precautionary recall of a limited number of cases of Organic Marketside Spring Mix sold only in the southeastern United States.More >>
It must happen more than we know about but never with such amazing video evidence.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.More >>
The Pentagon says a Navy carrier strike group is moving toward the western Pacific Ocean to provide a physical presence near the Korean Peninsula.More >>
