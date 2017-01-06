Gunman identified in Renaissance shooting

A shooter is in custody after a shooting between employees at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland.

Police have identified the gunman as Gregory Rivers, an employee at Panera Bread.

Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal says that shooting happened between he and another employee of Panera Bread. A manager at a nearby store says it all happened outside in the parking lot.

Rivers reportedly shot the other employee in the thigh.

According to Ridgeland Police, Rivers was using a 40 caliber, semi-automatic pistol and fired off at least 13 rounds. He brought the gun loaded in a backpack to work this morning.

A window was shot out of a car near by, and a tire on another car was shot. Rivers is now in custody and is currently in jail.

