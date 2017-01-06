I-20W shutdown after 18-wheeler crash

Vicksburg Police Chief Walter Armstrong says an 18-wheeler lost control, jack knifed and rolled over at the Indiana Ave. Exit of I-20 westbound Friday.

Authorities do not believe the accident is weather related. Officials say the interstate will be closed for about another hour as they wait for an additional wrecker.

We're told the big rig had a tire to blow out.

Authorities say the driver of the 18-wheeler has non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Merit Health River Regions Hospital.

No other vehicles were involved.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.