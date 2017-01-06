MHP responds to more than 60 weather-related accidents

Earlier accident on I-20 westbound at Ellis Ave. in Jackson (Source: WLBT)

Captain Johnny Poulos, Director of the Public Affairs Division of MHP, says as of 3 p.m. Friday MHP had responded to 62 traffic accidents.

Poulos says the crashes have been reported on both interstates and highways. Officials say they've responded to 141 calls for assistance statewide.

Motorists are encouraged to travel only in emergency situations, due to possible ice on the roadways.

Motorists are also encouraged to lower driving speeds and use extreme caution.

