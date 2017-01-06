Several flights canceled at Jackson/Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport

Winter weather is not only affecting roadways in Mississippi but air travel as well. Just before 11 Friday morning, United Airlines canceled all flights in and out of Jackson Evers Airport.

here have also been 7 cancellations of flights to multiple cities. American & Delta Airlines are stopping flights due to bad weather on the east coast. Also, American's flights to and from Charlotte are canceled.

Delta's flights to and from Atlanta are also canceled.

Airport Chief Administrative Officer Bonnie Wilson tells us the Airfield Safety Staff says runways are in good condition for safe takeoffs and landings. They are still monitoring weather and making decisions about conditions at other destinations.

Airport officials ask that you check jmaa.com or iflyjackson.com and your airline carrier for the latest flight information.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.