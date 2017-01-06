Parchman incident sends correctional officer to hospital

A Parchman correctional officer is hospitalized in stable condition after being injured during a Thursday night disturbance. Several inmates were also injured but did not require hospitalization.

According to an MDOC press release, the officer was one of several staff members responding to an incident in Unit 29, Building H around 10 p.m. Thursday night.

No other details are available as the Mississippi Department of Corrections investigates what happened.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.