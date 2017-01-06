Jarrod Dyson traded to Mariners

By DAVE SKRETTA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Royals have acquired right-hander Nathan Karns from the Seattle Mariners for outfielder Jarrod Dyson, solidifying a pitching staff that lost workhorse Edinson Volquez to free agency.



The 29-year-old Karns was 6-2 with a 5.15 ERA in 15 starts and 22 appearances last season. He got off to a 5-1 start with a 3.43 ERA but struggled the rest of the season, and missed the final two months with a lower back strain.



Earlier Friday, the Mariners obtained right-hander Yovani Gallardo from Baltimore for outfielder Seth Smith.



Kansas City has been shopping the speedy Dyson much of the offseason, and he became more expendable following the trade of closer Wade Davis to the Chicago Cubs for young outfielder Jorge Soler.



Davis and Dyson are eligible for free agency after the season along with outfielder Lorenzo Cain, first baseman Eric Hosmer, third baseman Mike Moustakas, shortstop Alcides Escobar and left-hander Danny Duffy



Dyson hit .278 while serving in a platoon role last season. He also had 30 stolen bases.

