UPDATED TRAFFIC: Drivers urged to avoid icy roads

Saturday many residents across central Mississippi woke up to extremely dangerous driving conditions as many roads are iced over. Police encourage you to travel only if you must.

About 10 a.m. Saturday morning MDOT said, via Twitter, I-55 southbound to I-20 West is closed because bridges have iced over.

Saturday morning MDOT reminded motorists about icy road conditions on roads and bridges in the Jackson metro area and Madison County.

MDOT asks that motorists travel only as needed. The latest advisory from MDOT says icy road conditions are estimated to be in affect until 12 p.m. Saturday.

At 8:30 a.m. Saturday roads in the Jackson metro area are ice covered. Interstates in the Jackson area are also ice covered. Traffic is moving extremely slow. Some large trucks are not able to move in the roadways. Interstates 55 and 20 through Hinds County are at a near standstill.

Most of I-20 through Warren County is ice covered with ice patches. I-55 in Hinds and Copiah Counties are ice covered. Traffic is also moving slowly.

Streets in Jackson and neighboring communities are ice covered. A number of bridges have been closed because they are considered too dangerous to pass.

At 8:30 p.m. Friday MDOT said I-20 East was closed at Norrell Road in Hinds County. Officials say the bridge is covered with ice making it impassable.

Lt. Myers with Ridgeland PD says the flyover from I-55 northbound at I-220 is also closed for the night.

Myers said, "It's a sheet of ice".

MDOT says in Marion County SR 44 Bridge over the Pearl River and Warren County's US 61 from the Vicksburg Airport Rd. to the Warren/Claiborne County Line is closed.

The Department of Public Safety has announced that the Stack has reopened but conditions are very hazardous. I-20 is also hazardous in both directions between Jackson and Vicksburg.

As a result of winter weather conditions along the Natchez Trace Parkway, a travel advisory is in effect for the southern terminus (milepost 0) at Liberty Road in Natchez to Highway 82 (milepost 204), near Mathiston.

Officials say the bridges in these areas are experiencing icing conditions and are considered hazardous.

Travelers are advised to exercise caution when driving on the Parkway in this area.

Current weather information is available through your local radio and television stations, or you can visit the Natchez Trace Parkway Facebook page atwww.facebook.com/NatchezTraceParkwayNPS for updates.

For current Parkway road information, please call (800) 305-7417. In the event of a life-threatening emergency on the Natchez Trace Parkway, call Park Communications Center at 1-800-300-PARK (7275) or 911.

Icy conditions have been reported on roads and bridges in Madison and Simpson counties. MDOT says the advisory should go through 9 a.m Saturday.

Rankin County has several roads that have iced over. The list is as followed:

I-20 Flyover in Pearl and the bridge before the Flyover on Hwy. 49 at the Stack

Castlewoods Blvd.

Cleary Road

Florence Byram Rd

I-20 in Pelahatchie are iced over

Lower level of the Spillway

Old Fannin Road

Red light at Star Rd has ice in the intersection

Old Lake Road

MDOT says ice has been reported in the following counties: Adams, Alcorn, Benton, Claiborne, Clarke, Copiah, DeSoto, Franklin, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jasper, Jefferson, Kemper, Lafayette, Lauderdale, Leake, Lincoln, Madison, Marshall, Montgomery, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Panola, Prentiss, Quitman, Rankin, Simpson, Scott, Sharkey, Sunflower, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Warren, Washington, Winston and Yazoo.

We will continue to update this list as we receive information from MDOT and police officials.

