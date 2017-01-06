JATRAN to stop routes about 5:30 p.m. Friday due to inclement weather

JATRAN's bus schedule will end early Friday, due to inclement weather.

The City of Jackson said due to the deteriorating street conditions, JATRAN buses will be off the streets at or about 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.

Anyone needing a ride home should contract customer service at 601-952-1000 for a ride. Every effort will be made to accommodate passengers to provide a safe ride home.

Roads will be monitored continuously by National Express Transit, which operates JATRAN. A message will be communicated via the customer service line, informing passengers of any service delays.

