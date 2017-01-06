Ridgeland PD Chief thanks witnesses for providing information on Renaissance shooting suspect

One man is in custody after a shooting between employees at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland.

The shooting was between two Panera Bread employees, but it actually happened in the parking lot.

Police found more than 13 bullet shells littered across the ground.

Ridgeland PD says a man named Gregory Rivers somehow ended up outside in the parking lot with a co-worker, and Rivers shot the other man in the upper right thigh.

"This appears to be an isolated incident, strictly between two employees of Panera Bread. When we talked to the victim, he said he was fine," said Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal.

This happened around 11a.m. when shoppers were in plain view, going in and out of stores.

Luckily no one else was injured, though police say there was some property damage.

Diane Lehan shops at Renaissance at Colony Parkway frequently. She says she was surprised, but that the shooting won't deter her from coming to the shopping center.

"I was in the Apple Store when I heard about it, and I was kind of shocked and surprised. Things like that don't really happen in this area," said Lehan.

And the Chief says he won't stand for something like this happening in his jurisdiction.

"And certainly thank all the witnesses that provided information to us, they were able to keep an eye on this gentleman - I loosely call him a gentleman. He's a coward to come up with a firearm and discharge it in our city and injure somebody," said Chief Neal determinedly.

Police aren't sure of a motive just yet, but say they'll be speaking with both Rivers and the victim to try to learn more.

"He had non-life-threatening injuries, we think he's going to be okay. We have investigators talking with him, trying to figure out the motive behind this shooting," added Chief Neal

Panera Bread put a sign up around 1 p.m. saying they were closing early, but it says the reason was inclement weather, not because of the shooting.

