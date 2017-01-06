Walt's Look Around: Mardi Gras starts

Friday is the last day of the 12 Days of Christmas depending on which way you count it. But in any case, it is also Epiphany. And Epiphany brings to an end the Christmas season. But opens up a brand new one.

It’s a good way to while away the gloomiest time of the year, celebrating something! First, the days leading up to Christmas. Then if you wish, the 12 Days of Christmas afterward.

And now it’s Epiphany, celebrated as the day the Wise Men visited Jesus, thus officially ending the Christmas Season. And today is supposed to be the last day you can in good taste still have Christmas decorations hanging.

But more importantly, maybe, today, Epiphany, is the official beginning of Mardi Gras season. It lasts until midnight of Fat Tuesday.

Of course, New Orleans is the epicenter of Mardi Gras. Our Gulf Coast really gets into it in a big way. Mardi Gras museums on the Coast are about as plentiful as Blues Museums in the Delta. There’s one in the Magnolia Hotel in Biloxi and also in the Old Train Depot in Bay Saint Louis.

Natchez is in with the mix, too. There will be Krews and balls and parties there in the city on the bluffs, also.

But this room in Picayune, Mississippi, is to Mardi Gras what Santa’s workshop at the north pole is to Christmas. This is the kitchen at Paul’s Pastries in Picayune. And from this pastry shop will come thousands and thousands and thousands of king cakes, the official dish of the festivities, between now and Fat Tuesday. They go all over the country, if not all over the world. Sandra Barker’s husband used to send them to clients.

"My husband that is passed away now had State Farm Insurance, and how many did he send a year to wherever?" said Sandra.

Sherri Paul Thigpen is the boss of the bakery. And says this is obviously the busiest time of the year for them.

We make about 65-70 thousand King Cakes during Mardi Gras," said Sherri. "We are working in here about 24 hours a day for those many weeks, however long King Cake season lasts."

And for those of us who aren’t strict adherents of feast days or festival seasons and the like, two things. One, you can stop by Paul’s Pastries when you are around Picayune ANY day of the year and they’ll have fresh King Cakes. And two, I’ll get the rest of my Christmas decorations down when I have time.

Fat Tuesday is February 28 this year, so let the good times roll!

