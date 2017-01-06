COPIAH COUNTY: I-55 north back open after 18-wheeler accident - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Posted by Shderia Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Source: MHP Source: MHP
COPIAH COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

MDOT says a jackknifed 18-wheeler has cause I-55 northbound, in Copiah County, to close.

The accident happened near Wesson.

Officials say both lanes were blocked for a while.

Authorities say all lanes are now back open.

We do not know if injuries were reported.

