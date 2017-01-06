Winter weather cancels nearly all flights at Jackson Evers International

By Friday evening all flights were canceled except three at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.

Both runways shut down around five p.m. They were covered with sleet and frozen rain.

United Airlines canceled all flights in and out of Jackson-Evers Friday morning. Air travel was halted because of winter storms in surrounding states and on the east coast.

"We're flying into Charlotte and then New York. Stay there for a couple of night and then from New York we're heading back to Heathrow London," said Kunal Patel of Birmingham England. "We're expecting a lot of snow in New York, but we'll see once we get there.

Friday night, passengers were rebooking flights and looking for hotels.

Check jmaa.com, iflyjackson.com and your airline carrier for the latest updates.

