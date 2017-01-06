Dak Prescott named a finalist for NFL Rookie of the Year

Dak Prescott earned another accolade on Friday. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is one of five finalists for the NFL Rookie of the Year. Dak has 3,667 passing yards, 29 total touchdowns, and more importantly 13 wins as Cowboys QB.

The other finalists are Ezekiel Elliott, Carson Wentz, Deion Jones, and Joey Bosa.

You can vote for Dak online here: http://www.nfl.com/voting/rookies/2016/YEAR/0.

The NFL Rookie of the Year will be announced February 4th in Houston.

Prescott and the Cowboys have a 1st round bye. They'll host the NFC Divisional playoff game on Sunday, January 15th. Kickoff is at 3:40pm and the game can be seen on FOX 40.

