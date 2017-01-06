Mississippi Blues Marathon canceled

The Mississippi Blues Marathon, scheduled for Saturday morning in Jackson, has been canceled.

Due to dangerous road conditions that have developed and a continued hard freeze warning from the National Weather Service that runs through noon on Sunday, organizers made the difficult decision to cancel this year's race.

The decision is supported by the sponsor, medical director and local law enforcement.

All 2017 runners will have the opportunity to register for the 2018 race at a discounted price.

More information will be posted on the race website.

