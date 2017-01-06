Five people indicted for murder of woman in Harrison County

A Harrison County Grand Jury has indicted five people in the slaying of a 29-year-old woman whose burned body was found in the Biloxi River.
Media outlets report that 35-year-old Joshua Peterman, 35-year-old Kari Parker, and 19-year-old Devin Gregory were each indicted on a first-degree murder charge for the October 2015 death of Tena Marie Broadus.
Forty-two-year-old Natasha Sellers and 31-year-old Aaron Bobinger were indicted on a charge of accessory after the fact of murder.
Broadus' mother reported her missing Sept. 25, 2015. Her remains were found burned and dumped in the Biloxi River a week later.
Prosecutor Herman Cox says Peterman believed Broadus was going to "snitch" on him to police. He says Peterman and Parker killed Broadus with a knife before burning and dumping the remains.
