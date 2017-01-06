Cam Akers named the U.S. Army Player of the Year

Press Release from All American Games

U.S. Army All-American running back Cam Akers is the 2017 U.S. Army Player of the Year. The award is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding high school senior football player, and is the most prestigious individual award given in high school football.

“Cam Akers has proven himself to be versatile, adaptable, disciplined and determined—qualities that are present in every U.S. Army Soldier,” said Mark S. Davis, deputy assistant secretary of the Army for marketing. “We congratulate Akers on being named the 2017 U.S. Army Player of the Year.”

The 5-foot-11, 213-pound Akers had a monster senior season, capped with a Mississippi Class 6A state championship. In total in 2016, Akers threw for 3,128 yards and 31 touchdowns (vs. six interceptions) while running for 2,105 yards and 34 more scores playing quarterback for the Clinton Arrows. Ranked as the No. 4 overall recruit in the entire country, Akers is one of the most noted players in the history of Mississippi high school football. His eye-popping career totals of 13,243 yards and 149 touchdowns place him in the conversation as the very best player the state of Mississippi has ever produced. A December high school graduate, he will attend Florida State University as an early enrollee following the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

The selection process began this fall as players were evaluated by the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Committee—consisting of All American Games and its official selection partner, 247Sports—and by coaches from across the country. Past U.S. Army Player of the Year Award winners include Kevin Jones (2001), Lorenzo Booker (2002), Adrian Peterson (2004), Jimmy Clausen (2007), Terrelle Pryor (2008), Dorial Green-Beckham (2012), Elijah Hood (2014), Martez Ivey (2015), and Jacob Eason (2016).

For 17 consecutive years, the U.S. Army All-American Bowl has been the nation’s premier high school sporting event, serving as the preeminent launching pad for America’s future college and NFL stars. Odell Beckham Jr., Andrew Luck, Patrick Peterson, Adrian Peterson, Ezekiel Elliott, and Christian McCaffrey made their national debuts as U.S. Army All-Americans. A total of 330 U.S. Army All-American Bowl alumni have been selected in NFL Drafts. The 2016 U.S. Army All-American Bowl drew a crowd of 39,121 to the Alamodome and was watched by more than 4 million unique viewers across the country.

