MDOT Executive Director: People need to slow down

The below freezing temperatures made traveling more complicated Friday.

"People need to slow down," said MDOT Executive Director Melinda McGrath. "They need to stay off the roads unless they really need to go somewhere because it further complicates it."

McGrath says they DID prepare. They put down brine, a chemical pre-treatment, Thursday. The problem came with the quick switch to freezing temperatures and sleet. The pre-treatment washed away. And they were trying to play catch up.

"The problem is that the trucks will only hold so much," added McGrath. "So, we put down the treatment. We have to turn around, go back to our tie up. We have to load back up and then by the time we got back out here because it occurred right at rush hour, the traffic had picked up."

Crews were able to get to stretches of the interstate and put out a mixture to give drivers more traction.

"What we're working diligently to do is get the structures treated right now to get the ice off before the next wave," said McGrath. "The only way we can do that is with the cooperation of the traveling public."

But some spots were JUST slick enough to have some cars sliding. MDOT is hopeful that folks will heed the warnings and stay off the roads. They need a clear path to prepare for another long night below freezing.

"Those solutions work as long as the accumulation isn't just super heavy, really quickly or the temp doesn't drop down into, say below 27. That brine solution will work," said McGrath.

