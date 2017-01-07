Friday City of Brookhaven slammed with winter weather

Friday the city of Brookhaven was also slammed with a blast of winter weather.

Folks bundled up as the snow and sleet fell to combat the icy conditions.

Public works crews poured bags of salt on the roads and bridges to prevent them from freezing.

Schools in the area also dismissed early.

Mamie Martin Elementary school's principal said it's better to be safe than sorry when you are dealing with Mother Nature.

"I thought it was going to pass. I was surprised to see it coming down so much," said Principal Rob McCreay.

One student said, "I don't like to be in it and that is all I was going to say."

Brookhaven's City Hall also closed early.

City officials say public works will be working around the clock.



