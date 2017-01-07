Jackson State/Alcorn State hoops doubleheader postponed - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson State/Alcorn State hoops doubleheader postponed

Press Release from Jackson State Athletics

Because of the weather and unsafe driving conditions Saturday's basketball games against Alcorn State have been postponed.

They will be played on Wednesday, January 11th at 5:30pm (women) and 7:30 pm (men).

Monday's games against Southern will be played as scheduled at 5:30 and 7:30 pm at the Lee E. Williams AAC.

