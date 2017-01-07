Jackson State/Alcorn State hoops doubleheader postponed

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Press Release from Jackson State Athletics
Because of the weather and unsafe driving conditions Saturday's basketball games against Alcorn State have been postponed.
They will be played on Wednesday, January 11th at 5:30pm (women) and 7:30 pm (men).
Monday's games against Southern will be played as scheduled at 5:30 and 7:30 pm at the Lee E. Williams AAC.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.