Power outages down to over 100 in Hinds County

Posted by Shderia Thompson, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

As of 4:30 p.m. Saturday just a little more than 100 customers in Hinds County were reportedly without power, according to Entergy. 

Entergy's website says efforts are being made to repair the problems as soon as possible.

Entergy estimates power to be restored by 6 p.m. Saturday.

