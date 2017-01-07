Church, business, event cancellations due to Winter weather

All services for Sunday, January 8 are canceled for Liberty Baptist Church in Flowood, due to weather.

All Sunday services for Love Outreach Ministries in Jackson have been canceled.

New Jerusalem Church has canceled all worship services for Sunday. Pastor Pickett will stream a live message at 10:30 a.m. via social media and Ustream.

Galloway Memorial United Methodist Church has canceled its 8:30 a.m. Sunday worship service.

The Premier Wedding Show, previously scheduled for Sunday, January 8, 2017, has been rescheduled to Sunday, January 15, 2017, from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Jackson Convention Complex, on E. Pascagoula Street.

The Jackson Zoo will remained closed Sunday. Officials say they plan to reopen at noon Monday with half-priced admission.

Greater New Jerusalem NB Church at 4450 Raymond Road has delayed their morning church service until 10 a.m.

Lynch Street C.M.E Church - Sunday School and 8 a.m. service canceled. 11 a.m. service will be held.

Jackson Central Church at 22 E. Amite Street - All Sunday services canceled.

New Hope Baptist Church will only have one service at 11 a.m.

Riverside Church in Flowood is canceling all Sunday services.

