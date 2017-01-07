All runways operational at Jackson-Evers International Airport

Saturday afternoon airport officials said all runways are operational at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport and Hawkins Field Airport .

Officials said following Friday night's winter weather event, both runways at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) and both runways at Hawkins Field are now open and cleared for flight operations.

JMAA strongly recommends passenger confirm their reservations directly with their airlines.

Services and schedules nationwide have been disrupted due to the wide ranging impacts of Winter Storm Helena.

Flight status and airline reservation information is available at www.iFlyJackson.com and www.JMAA.com.

