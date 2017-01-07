Millsaps sweeps SAA basketball weekly honors

Press Release from Millsaps Athletics

The SAA released the Men's and Women's Basketball Player of the Week awards for games played through December 19 - January 1 during the holiday break and Sam Kohnke of Majors Men's Basketball and Kala-Jewel Freeman of Women's Basketball claimed the awards following excellent back-to-back performances.



This is Freeman's second consecutive SAA Player of the Week award. Kala-Jewel Freeman led the Majors in two back-to-back victories over Belhaven and Covenant, averaging a double-double at 17.5 points per game and 12.5 rebounds per game. She shot 61% from the field in the two matches and also made an impact on the defensive end, averaging two blocks per game. Her week was highlighted by a 20 point, 17 rebound game over rival Belhaven at home.



On the season, Freeman is leading all Majors in scoring at 15.3 points per game, good for third in the conference in scoring. She's also shooting 51.4% from the field, which also places her third in the SAA. Freeman is also seventh in the conference in rebounding at 7.3 per game and tied for sixth in blocks with one per game.



Against Belhaven and Covenant, Kohnke led all Majors in scoring with 16 points per game, making five total three pointers while also being a thief on the defensive end. Kohnke racked up 4.5 steals per game as well as hitting the glass, pulling down five rebounds a game, helping Millsaps to a 1-1 record in the home back-to-back.His week was highlighted by a 19 point, four steal night against Covenant on the second end of the home back-to-back.



On the season, Kohnke is leading the SAA in steals at 2.8 per game. He is also seventh in the conference in three pointers made per game at 2.3. His recent high scoring performances have moved him up to twelvth in the conference in scoring at 12.3 points per game.