Truck drivers stranded due to icy conditions

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is urging drivers to stay off icy roads. This comes after a busy 24 hours of responding to cars in ditches and stranded drivers.

The icy conditions have made it treacherous for drivers.

One truck driver has been stuck for more than 15 hours.

“I've been calling the tow company and they showed up and is just frustrating not knowing when you are going to get pulled out,” said truck driver Jerry Culpepper.

Culpepper said he ended up in the median trying to avoid another accident.

“A UPS truck was jackknifed, so I went into the ditch to avoid crashing into him," Culpepper explained. It was scary.”

Culpepper is one of several drivers that have been stranded in the metro area.

Corporal Eric Henry says the Mississippi Highway Patrol has been working around the clock responding to accidents.

“We have responded to over 40 accident in the last 24 hours," Henry said. "We have been seeing a lot of people stranded on the side of the highway and off in the medians and off in the ditches, so we are doing all we can to get wreckers out here to get them out of the ditches.”

Corporal Henry is urging drivers to slow down and avoid the icy roads and bridges.

“We still have patches of ice on the roadway right now, the temperature is dropping, so the black ice is the remaining on the roadway, so we want to be cautious," said Henry. "If you don't have to come out and get on roadway, stay at home."

