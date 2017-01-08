Sunflower County man freezes to death

Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton said a 65-year-old man was found lying in the street by police.

Burton said the man, identified as Chester Lang, died Sunday morning at North Sunflower Medical Center.

Coroner Burton said Lang had been last seen at a club on Delmar Ave. around midnight. And was found by police around 3 a.m. with a faint heart beat.

Burton ruled Lang's cause of death as hypothermia.

Coroner Burton said the man was found wearing only a tank top and shorts. She said his coat was laying beside him.

Officials said there was no sign of a struggle or defensive wounds.

